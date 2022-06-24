Fla. Family Says Nelson Mullins Atty's Moves Cost Up To $62M

By Carolina Bolado (June 24, 2022, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The wealthy Florida family accusing a Nelson Mullins attorney of improperly setting up trusts to benefit one son over their other children put their damages expert on the stand Friday, telling jurors that the attorney's actions cost them $27 million to $62 million. At trial in a Florida state court in Fort Lauderdale, Columbia University economics professor R. Glenn Hubbard told jurors that had it not been for Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP attorney Carl Rosen's actions setting up an outsize trust for Dr. Steven and Rebecca Scott's son Rob Scott, they would have kept millions of additional dollars either...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS