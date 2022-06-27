Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tenants Want Final OK Of $4.6M Eviction Fee Deal In NC

By Hayley Fowler (June 27, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A class of North Carolina renters suing a property management company for allegedly charging illegal eviction fees has asked a federal judge for final approval of a $4.6 million settlement, including $1.5 million in attorney fees.

Lead plaintiff Katrina Wallace said in a brief Friday that no one has objected to the settlement with property manager Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC and related entities, which allots class members up to $150 for collection letters they received and upwards of $400 for each time they were forced to pay an eviction fee. The deal, which includes a counsel fee award for Maginnis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!