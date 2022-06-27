Tenants Want Final OK Of $4.6M Eviction Fee Deal In NC

By Hayley Fowler (June 27, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A class of North Carolina renters suing a property management company for allegedly charging illegal eviction fees has asked a federal judge for final approval of a $4.6 million settlement, including $1.5 million in attorney fees. Lead plaintiff Katrina Wallace said in a brief Friday that no one has objected to the settlement with property manager Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC and related entities, which allots class members up to $150 for collection letters they received and upwards of $400 for each time they were forced to pay an eviction fee. The deal, which includes a counsel fee award for Maginnis...

