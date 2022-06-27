Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biden Admin. Beats Suit Over Paused Owl Habitat Rollback

By Greg Lamm (June 27, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has tossed a lawsuit aimed at forcing the Biden administration to implement a Trump-era rule removing a large part of forestland in the Pacific Northwest from areas deemed critical to protecting the northern spotted owl.

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon on Friday granted a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a timber trade association and county governments in Washington, Oregon and California. The lawsuit challenged the Biden administration's decision to put on hold the Trump administration's efforts to remove about 3.5 million acres of critical habitat for the owl.

Judge Leon ruled the lawsuit brought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!