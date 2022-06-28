DOL Seeks To Toss 'Downright Bizarre' ERISA Guidance Suit

By Patrick Hoff (June 27, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor urged a Florida federal court to toss an American Securities Association suit claiming agency guidance illegally imposed new obligations under federal benefits law, arguing that the guidelines weren't required to go through formal rulemaking procedures. The DOL said in a motion Friday that the guidelines, published as a frequently asked questions document in April 2021, merely interpret the fiduciary rule rewrite finalized in December 2020 that explains how retirement advisers can avoid certain obligations under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when recommending rollovers. The ASA, which represents regional financial services firms, asked the court in...

