Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOL Seeks To Toss 'Downright Bizarre' ERISA Guidance Suit

By Patrick Hoff (June 27, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor urged a Florida federal court to toss an American Securities Association suit claiming agency guidance illegally imposed new obligations under federal benefits law, arguing that the guidelines weren't required to go through formal rulemaking procedures.

The DOL said in a motion Friday that the guidelines, published as a frequently asked questions document in April 2021, merely interpret the fiduciary rule rewrite finalized in December 2020 that explains how retirement advisers can avoid certain obligations under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when recommending rollovers.

The ASA, which represents regional financial services firms, asked the court in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!