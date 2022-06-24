Texas Can't Preliminarily Block National Guard Vax Mandate

By Hailey Konnath (June 24, 2022, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday refused to preliminarily halt the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination mandate imposed on the Texas Army National Guard and the Texas Air National Guard, finding that the president appears to have the authority to exclude individuals from guard membership. U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker denied the Lone Star State's motion for a preliminary injunction. Texas hasn't shown a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of its claims that the mandate exceeds statutory or constitutional authority, he said. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had argued that the mandate violates the separation of powers and that unless...

