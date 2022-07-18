Key Under-The-Radar Gov't Contract Cases: Midyear Report

By Daniel Wilson (July 18, 2022, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Not all potentially significant decisions for government contractors are blockbusters, and in the first half of 2022, there have been a number of important lower-profile rulings on issues such as the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals' jurisdictional limits. These four lower-profile decisions in the first six months of the year all touched on important legal issues affecting federal contractors. LinkedIn Is a Viable Source of Protest Data The U.S. Government Accountability Office in a decision dated late December but released in January sustained a protest over a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement information technology support task order, finding the awardee materially...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS