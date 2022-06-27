Swiss Oil Trader Claims $1B Victory In Sberbank Arbitration

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 27, 2022, 7:21 PM BST) -- An arbitration tribunal has sided with a Swiss oil company against Russia's Sberbank in a billion-dollar dispute, finding that the lender deliberately caused the bankruptcy of an oil refinery the company was working with. New Stream Trading AG said in a statement on Friday that the London Court of International Arbitration had concluded that Sberbank's "full control" of the management of Antipinsky Oil Refinery, known as ANPZ, led to its 2019 insolvency, causing it to default on its contracts with NST. According to NST, ANPZ's breach of contract ultimately cost the oil company more than $1 billion under loans and guarantees...

