Pfizer Wants Glaxo's Cold Vaccine Patents Nixed In UK

By Alex Baldwin (June 29, 2022, 4:36 PM BST) -- Pfizer has urged a London court to invalidate three of rival GlaxoSmithKline's patents for vaccines for a common cold virus as the two companies race to get their respective treatments to market. The U.S. pharma giant claims in a June 7 High Court lawsuit, which has now been made public, that GSK and a Quebec, Canada-based subsidiary are creating "commercial uncertainty" for Pfizer by continuing to secure patent protections for treatments for respiratory syncytial viruses, or RSV. RSV is one of the most common viruses that causes coughs and colds. The virus affects around 64 million people, causes more than 160,000...

