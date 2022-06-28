Miffed By Briefing, Judge Leaves Most Of DA Bias Case Intact

By Andrew Strickler (June 27, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday chided a group of prosecutor-plaintiffs and the defense in an employment discrimination case against the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, ordering more briefing and threatening to toss any insufficient arguments moving forward. But in a lengthy decision delving into bias complaints from five female prosecutors, the judge agreed that all had made a prima facie discrimination case, rejecting requests from the DA's office for summary dismissals on all but a small handful of claims. Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero also concluded that the district attorney's office had improperly put "blanket" confidentiality designations on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS