Yuga Labs Says Alleged NFT Ripoff Is No 'Monkey Business'

By Elise Hansen (June 27, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A self-styled conceptual artist is copying and reselling images that are part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token collection, the company behind the trendy digital art series told a California federal court. Yuga Labs Inc. said Friday that artist Ryder Ripps and a handful of associates are copying its trademarks and selling the same products on the same platforms as Yuga Labs. Yuga Labs is behind the digital-art collection called Bored Ape Yacht Club, a series of portraits of anthropomorphic monkeys that have at times resold for hundreds of thousands of dollars. "This is no mere monkey business," Yuga...

