Atty's Filing Delay Frees Insurer From Malpractice Suit Payout

By Emily Enfinger (June 27, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A ProAssurance insurer doesn't have to cover a lawyer who waited beyond his policy's reporting window to notify the insurer of an underlying legal malpractice suit, a Washington federal judge has ruled. In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge John H. Chun granted an unopposed motion for summary judgment, which had contended that Noetic Specialty Insurance "had no duty to defend or indemnify" James W. Talbot regarding a legal malpractice suit based on the insurer's argument that the attorney waited too long to seek coverage. The order also dismissed counterclaims by the companies that asserted the malpractice claims, Coronus Xes and...

