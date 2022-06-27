La. Enviro Agency Can't Join Pollution Suit, 5th Circ. Told

By Clark Mindock (June 27, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality can't be sued for allegedly failing to inform landowners about pollution at a valve plant because the law doesn't allow tort claims against state agencies, Dresser LLC, Baker Hughes and others have told the Fifth Circuit. The companies — including Dresser LLC; Baker Hughes, a GE Company LLC; Haliburton Energy Services LLC and GE Oil & Gas LLC — each had a hand in operating the plant over the years and have likewise been targeted by the landowners. The appellate court is considering whether the environmental agency can be named as a defendant. The state...

