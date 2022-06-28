House Bill Would Stop FCC From Weeding Out Cannabis Ads

By Christopher Cole (June 28, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- House lawmakers tacked language onto a Federal Communication Commission spending bill for next year to block the FCC from trying to prevent broadcasters from running ads for cannabis products in states with legalized marijuana. The brief provision made it into the House bill covering financial services and general government that cleared the full Appropriations Committee on Friday. But it's far from law, with Congress a long way from resolving fiscal 2023 spending plans and the full House and Senate getting a stab at whether to allow TV and radio ads for cannabis. Appropriators in the House hope to see the mandate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS