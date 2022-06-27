Justices Turn Away 2nd Circ. Mongolia Mining Case

By Caroline Simson (June 27, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday opted not to review a Second Circuit case refusing to revive claims brought in arbitration against Mongolia, despite arguments that the ruling may hurt New York's reputation as a leading venue for U.S.-based arbitrations. The justices turned away the petition filed by a trio of Chinese mining companies, which had argued that the high court needed to clarify what constitutes an agreement among parties to allow an arbitral tribunal to determine its own jurisdiction. The companies claimed that the Second Circuit had flouted Supreme Court precedent when it refused to review an arbitral decision that...

