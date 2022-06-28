Davis Polk Brings On Ex-Cooley Capital Markets Partner

By Tom Zanki (June 28, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Corporate firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP said Monday it has hired former Cooley LLP partner and capital markets veteran Nicole Brookshire, bolstering its New York practice. Brookshire advises late-stage private companies and public companies plus investment banks on corporate and securities legal matters, specializing in initial public offerings as well as follow-on and debt offerings. She also counsels clients on corporate governance and compliance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations. Notable IPOs Brookshire has steered in recent years include those by sustainable shoeseller Allbirds Inc., online crafts marketplace Etsy Inc., baby care products startup The Honest Company Inc., women's...

