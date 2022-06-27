Justices Send Immigrant Mental Health Suit Back To 10th Circ.

By Rae Ann Varona (June 27, 2022, 1:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court sent an Ethiopian national's case back to the Tenth Circuit to reconsider its decision affirming that immigrants who committed serious crimes are ineligible for deportation protections despite having a history of mental health illness. Thewodros Wolie Birhanu had asked the high court last October to review whether the appellate court was wrong to affirm a Board of Immigration Appeals decision that rendered him ineligible for withholding of removal because he committed a "particularly serious crime" and thus posed a "danger to the community." Birhanu said his case would have resulted differently, had it arisen outside the Tenth...

