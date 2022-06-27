Justices Won't Hear Anthem, Express Scripts Drug Price Fight

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 27, 2022, 1:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take up insurance policyholders' challenge to the dismissal of their suit accusing Anthem Inc. and its pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Inc. of violating federal benefits laws by overcharging for prescriptions. The nation's highest court denied a petition for writ of certiorari that policyholders filed in June 2021 after the Second Circuit upheld a district court's dismissal of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit in December 2020. A pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM, acts as a middleman between an insurer and pharmacy when filling prescriptions, and the largest PBMs are owned by a handful of...

