Ga. Judges Revive Privacy Claim Over Law Firm's Advice

By Rosie Manins (June 27, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A divided Georgia Court of Appeals on Monday revived an invasion of privacy claim against a family law firm and two attorneys accused of advising a client to secretly record his wife during divorce litigation and threaten to distribute footage of her having sex with another woman. In a 2-1 opinion, the court reversed a trial court's holding that Georgia's abusive litigation statute barred the invasion of privacy claim brought by Jennifer Valade against Meriwether & Tharp LLC, firm co-founder Patrick L. "Leh" Meriwether and attorney Elizabeth C. Doak. Valade claimed the firm and attorneys represented her then-husband, Kenneth Valade, in...

