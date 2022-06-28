Insurer Seeks Win In NJ Hair Salon's Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (June 27, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Farmers Insurance unit told a New Jersey federal judge that a hair salon has provided little evidence of physical loss or damage from COVID-19 and the pandemic shutdown orders. In its bid for summary judgment, Mid-Century Insurance Co. said the only evidence that Cammie's Spectacular Salon in Wrightstown, New Jersey, has produced in discovery is that four guests in its salon later tested positive for COVID-19. "Cammie's has no admissible evidence to support this assertion and, in any event, the assertion does not begin to show direct physical loss of, or damage to, property," Mid-Century wrote Friday. And it argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS