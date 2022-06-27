Justices Won't Hear Petition Over Alaska Native Land Dispute

By Caleb Symons (June 27, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a case in which an Alaska Native father and son claim the federal government, with the consent of a local tribal corporation, lopped off three acres of their land as they sought to obtain formal title under a landmark 1971 law. Clarence Alexander, who has lived on the site in Fort Yukon, Alaska, since 1974, told the justices earlier this year that the district court was "grievously mistaken" in finding that he and his son, Dacho, waited too long to contest the subdivision. That ruling, which the Ninth Circuit upheld last December,...

