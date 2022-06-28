Parishes Added To Long Island Diocese's Ch. 11 Mediation

By Vince Sullivan (June 27, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The mediator facilitating Chapter 11 plan negotiations in the bankruptcy case of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre has added more than 130 non-debtor parishes to the talks, a day before unsecured creditors gained consensual access to internal audit reports about the organization's financial situation on Monday. In a notice filed Sunday, mediator Paul J. Van Osselaer of Van Osselaer Dispute Resolution PLLC said he was adding the parishes to the settlement discussion in accordance with the terms of the bankruptcy court's order approving the mediation, bringing into the fold dozens of non-debtor entities with an interest is the resolution of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS