Nautilus' $7M Class Deal Over Treadmill Speeds Gets Final OK

By Eric Heisig (June 27, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday gave the final OK to a class-action settlement worth $7 million – which includes a seven-figure attorneys' fee award – against fitness equipment maker Nautilus Inc. over claims the company sold treadmills with weaker-than-advertised horsepower. U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. in the Southern District of Ohio wrote that the agreement is "in all respects, fair, reasonable, and adequate to, and is in the best interests of, Plaintiffs." He ordered both sides to put the settlement into effect, which includes processing claims for payouts to treadmill buyers. Judge Sargus, whose courtroom is in Columbus,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS