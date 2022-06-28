NY Wind Project Inks Whale Protection Deal With Advocates

By Morgan Conley (June 27, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The developers of New York's first offshore wind farm have committed to take steps to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale in an out-of-court settlement with a trio of conservation groups, according to an announcement Monday. The National Wildlife Federation, Natural Resources Defense Council and Conservation Law Foundation Inc. struck the agreement with South Fork Wind LLC, a joint venture of Ørsted and Eversource Energy, South Fork Wind said. Under the agreement, the developers committed to monitoring right whale locations to help ensure none of the animals are in the immediate area while construction on the project is underway and to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS