NC Health Agency Says Regulatory Actions Can't Be Torts

By Hayley Fowler (June 27, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- North Carolina's health department urged the state's Supreme Court to throw out an assisted living center's lawsuit accusing it of imposing harsh penalties following an allegedly botched investigation, arguing that regulatory actions taken by a state agency can't be considered torts. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the North Carolina Industrial Commission and state appellate court made a mistake in denying its motion to dismiss a case brought by Cedarbrook Residential Center Inc. and owner Fred Leonard, telling the state Supreme Court in a reply brief on Friday that the suit is "a regulatory challenge masquerading as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS