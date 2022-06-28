Cable Group Wants Retransmission Conditions On Tegna Deal

By Christopher Cole (June 27, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A major cable TV trade group has called on the Federal Communications Commission to prevent Tegna's potential new owners from wielding too much leverage in broadcast retransmission talks if their proposed $8.6 billion takeover of the broadcasting giant succeeds. NCTA — The Internet & Television Association urged the FCC in a letter dated Wednesday to impose rules that would keep stations in common market areas from jointly negotiating the fees that local cable companies must pay for broadcaster content. Hedge fund Standard General aims to take Tegna Inc. private in a tentative deal inked early this year. But the concentration of multiple...

