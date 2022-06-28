Fla. Atty In Ethics Row Says Court Criticisms Are Free Speech

By Madison Arnold (June 27, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A Miami-based foreclosure defense attorney facing disciplinary charges over disparaging comments leveled against various courts and judges has urged the Florida Supreme Court to find that his statements are protected under the First Amendment. Bruce Jacobs told the court in a brief Friday that the ethics case against him violated his First Amendment rights and constituted selective prosecution on the part of the Florida Bar. He said that the statements and actions at the heart of the disciplinary proceedings constituted protected speech that he'd employed to advocate for his clients. "Jacobs is duty bound to protect his clients' right to due...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS