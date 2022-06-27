Biden Issues Tariff Hike On Certain Russian Goods

By Rae Ann Varona (June 27, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The White House announced on Monday that it would raise levies to 35% on certain Russian imports not already prohibited in the U.S., in accordance with its suspension of trade relations with Russia amid the country's war on Ukraine. The bipartisan Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act — which President Joe Biden signed into law after Congress passed it in early March — effectively ended normal trade relations with Russia and stripped Russia of nondiscriminatory trade treatment the U.S. usually gives to members of the World Trade Organization. It also allowed Biden to make further tariff increases....

