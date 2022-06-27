Aon Failed Customers In Yearlong Data Breach, Suit Claims

By Lauraann Wood (June 27, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Aon Corp. was hit with a proposed class action lawsuit in Illinois state court claiming hackers had access to consumers' personal information for more than a year before the global insurer discovered its data was breached and offered only meager identity protection services to those affected. Third parties had unauthorized access to personal identifying information for Aon's consumers and their beneficiaries between December 2020 and February 2022, because the company used outdated and easily hackable computer systems and software to guard its data, Illinois resident Maria Flores alleged in a suit filed Friday in Cook County court. Even after Aon discovered...

