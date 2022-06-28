Biofuel Group Fights Blending Pass For Refiners At DC Circ.

By Morgan Conley (June 27, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A biofuel trade association is accusing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of wrongfully affording small refiners a get-out-of-jail-free card by not requiring them to honor past years' biofuel mixing requirements even after the refiners' exemption requests were denied. In two separate petitions for review filed Friday, Growth Energy asked the D.C. circuit court to look at two EPA decisions it says unlawfully excused certain refineries from their obligations under the Renewable Fuel Standard. The group said that the EPA had taken a second look at dozens of previously granted small refinery exemptions, the EPA denied the exemption in April and June....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS