Feds Shut Down 6 Websites In Music Piracy Sting

By Andrew Karpan (June 27, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors in Virginia announced Monday that they have "seized" a handful of website domain names that they say were involved in "streaming and downloading copyright-protected content," as part of a larger anti-piracy operation that the federal government is conducting in tandem with prosecutors in Brazil. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia named six websites in a press release, reflecting two cases that prosecutors there had kicked off earlier this month and had recently unsealed. According to warrants prosecutors filed with the court on Friday, the domain names were registered with the Virginia-based Verisign and Arizona-based GoDaddy....

