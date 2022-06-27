9th Circ. Keeps Calif. Climate Change Cases In State Courts

By Keith Goldberg (June 27, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday stood by its decision that climate change suits brought by local governments in California against fossil fuel companies belong in state court. ExxonMobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and other energy companies had urged the appeals court to rethink a panel's April decision that sent the local governments' lawsuits seeking climate change-related damages from the energy giants back to state court. They reiterated their stance that although the local governments invoked state law in their complaints, the heart of their claims dealt with climate change-causing greenhouse gas emissions, which they argue is an issue that falls under federal...

