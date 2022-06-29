High Court's CSA Decree Augurs Opioid Upheaval For DOJ

By Jeff Overley (June 28, 2022, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's demand for a rock-solid showing of intentional impropriety when federal opioid prosecutors target pills-for-profits schemes under the Controlled Substances Act will send the U.S. Department of Justice scrambling to salvage its less sensational suits, attorneys say. In a Monday opinion, the high court interpreted the CSA to require proof beyond a reasonable doubt in criminal cases that medical professionals "knowingly or intentionally" doled out narcotic painkillers in an unauthorized manner. The ruling will help physicians show that they were engaged in good-faith treatment, and it will hinder the DOJ's efforts to show otherwise by depicting doctors as...

