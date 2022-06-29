Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

High Court's CSA Decree Augurs Opioid Upheaval For DOJ

By Jeff Overley (June 28, 2022, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's demand for a rock-solid showing of intentional impropriety when federal opioid prosecutors target pills-for-profits schemes under the Controlled Substances Act will send the U.S. Department of Justice scrambling to salvage its less sensational suits, attorneys say.

In a Monday opinion, the high court interpreted the CSA to require proof beyond a reasonable doubt in criminal cases that medical professionals "knowingly or intentionally" doled out narcotic painkillers in an unauthorized manner. The ruling will help physicians show that they were engaged in good-faith treatment, and it will hinder the DOJ's efforts to show otherwise by depicting doctors as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!