Investor Must Arbitrate Case Over $36M Hurricane Irma Award

By Faith Williams (June 27, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday denied a real estate investment company's request to hear its case against insurance underwriters at Lloyd's and its affiliates, ruling that due to an agreement already in place, the parties must arbitrate the dispute over a delayed $36 million award for Hurricane Irma-related damage. In his ruling, Judge Federico A. Moreno said The Cornfeld Group's case belongs under the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards and not federal court. According to the order, the parties disagreed over whether the arbitration clause of the agreement relates to the case. The clause states all matters...

