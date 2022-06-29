Bradley Adds M&A Specialist To Growing Dallas Office

By Tracey Read (June 29, 2022, 12:26 PM EDT) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has hired a new partner to its corporate and securities practice group for its Dallas office – which has tripled in size over the last three years. John A. Bonnet III, a transactional lawyer who specializes in mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, investment funds, contracts, and corporate governance, previously worked as a partner at Texas boutique firm Stewart & Bonnet LLP. Bradley Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles called Bonnet the ideal addition to help the firm's long-range goal of growing all its corporate practice areas. "He had an excellent practice and was...

