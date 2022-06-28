Investigators Not FLSA Exempt In OT Suit, 11th Circ. Says

By Caleb Drickey (June 27, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Investigators who examined damaged telecommunications infrastructure did not have sufficient control over their business operations to be considered overtime-exempt administrative employees, the Eleventh Circuit held Monday. A unanimous three-judge panel held that OSP Prevention Group Inc.'s investigators were production, not administrative, employees who provided the company's core services, reversing a lower court's ruling that workers Phillip Fowler and Jeffrey Swans were overtime exempt, reviving their Fair Labor Standards Act overtime claims. "The importance of the work that employees do does not make them administrative employees," U.S. Circuit Judge Ed Carnes wrote. "Fowler and Swans did important work, but the exemption is...

