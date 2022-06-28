5th Circ. Gives Fed Worker Vax Mandate Suit Another Shot

By Abby Wargo (June 27, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday said it will rehear a challenge to President Joe Biden's 2021 executive order requiring federal workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or face termination. The appeals court granted an en banc rehearing to nonprofit Feds for Medical Freedom, which is targeting a 2-1 April panel ruling that revived the federal worker vaccine mandate. Biden issued the executive order mandating federal workers receive a vaccination against COVID-19 in September 2021, first calling for employees to comply by the end of November 2021 and then pushing back the deadline to January. Feds for Medical Freedom, a 6,000-member nonprofit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS