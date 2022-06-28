Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Gives Fed Worker Vax Mandate Suit Another Shot

By Abby Wargo (June 27, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday said it will rehear a challenge to President Joe Biden's 2021 executive order requiring federal workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or face termination.

The appeals court granted an en banc rehearing to nonprofit Feds for Medical Freedom, which is targeting a 2-1 April panel ruling that revived the federal worker vaccine mandate.

Biden issued the executive order mandating federal workers receive a vaccination against COVID-19 in September 2021, first calling for employees to comply by the end of November 2021 and then pushing back the deadline to January.

Feds for Medical Freedom, a 6,000-member nonprofit...

