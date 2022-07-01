New P3 Authority Means Opportunities For Colo. Agencies

By Gregory Johnson and Peter Gould (July 1, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A public-private partnership, or P3, is a form of project delivery for infrastructure and public facilities that is used by federal agencies, and state and local governments, for a variety of public projects. Such projects have included military family housing and other improvements at the federal level, as well as toll roads, airports, transit and other public infrastructure at the state and local level. P3s are an increasingly popular method of delivering infrastructure projects in the U.S., primarily based on enhanced certainty of delivery; risk allocation between the public and private sectors; access by public entities to the benefits of innovation...

