Groupon To Pay $13.5M To End Investors' Hidden Losses Suit

By Dave Simpson (June 27, 2022, 11:30 PM EDT) -- Groupon Inc. has agreed to pay $13.5 million to end a proposed securities class action that alleges it misled investors about its financial health before ending its sale of physical goods and announcing the departure of two top executives, the investor said in Illinois federal court on Monday. In a bid for preliminary approval of the deal, investor Fadi E. Rahal said the deal would represent a recovery of 9.6% of the total maximum damages potentially available to shareholders. A best-case scenario would have resulted in a $140 million recovery, Rahal said. He urged the court to grant preliminary approval of...

