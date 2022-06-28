DC Judge Lets Utah Into Enviro's Energy Lease Suit

By Caleb Symons (June 28, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has authorized Utah to intervene in a conservation group's bid to overturn 32 oil and gas leases approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior, after state officials said the suit aims to stop government-sanctioned drilling "or, at the very least, drastically curtail its leasing program." In his ruling Monday, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras found that Utah has "sufficient economic and regulatory interests at stake" in the litigation, which the nonprofit Friends of Cedar Mesa filed in April 2021. Beehive State officials have said the leases at issue, in southeastern Utah, could be a source of revenue,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS