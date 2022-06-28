Cointreau Settles TM Suit Against Cannabis Co. Canopy

By Hailey Konnath (June 27, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Liqueur manufacturer Cointreau Corp. has settled its trademark dispute with Cannabis giant Canopy over a CBD-infused sparkling water drink called "Quatreau," according to a notice filed in New York federal court Monday. The companies lodged a joint stipulation of voluntary dismissal, saying they reached an agreement and the case is to be dismissed with prejudice. The notice didn't include details on the settlement, though the parties noted that the court should retain jurisdiction to enforce the terms of the deal. Cointreau, widely known for its orange liqueur, had accused Canopy of intentionally adopting a similar name for its sparkling water drink...

