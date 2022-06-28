Google May Face Antitrust Probe After Danish Job Biz Row

By Joel Poultney (June 28, 2022, 2:42 PM BST) -- A Danish job search company has urged European antitrust regulators to investigate Google for allegedly abusing its market position to unfairly dominate the job advertising space, accusing the tech giant of the same practice for which it has already been fined billions of euros. Jobindex said Monday that it had formally filed a complaint with the European Commission, saying the tech giant was abusing its market power by displaying its newly introduced "Google for Jobs" search more prominently than rival job sites. Kaare Danielsen, Jobindex founder and chief executive, said in a statement Google LLC was "clearly abusing its dominant market...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS