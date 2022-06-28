CFIUS Probing Ericsson's $6.2B Vonage Buy

By Bryan Koenig (June 28, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson disclosed Tuesday that national security officials are reviewing its plans to buy New Jersey-based internet phone company Vonage for an enterprise value of about $6.2 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson offered few details on the probe in an announcement treating the newly disclosed scrutiny as an ongoing matter, stating that it "continues to work closely with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States as it reviews its proposed acquisition of Vonage Holdings Corp." According to Ericsson, the deal has otherwise cleared all government approval requirements necessary in both the U.S. and overseas. The companies "are working...

