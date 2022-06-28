Insurers Can't Block €425M Venezuelan Suits Abroad

By Joel Poultney (June 28, 2022, 5:59 PM BST) -- A judge ruled Tuesday that Venezuela's €425 million ($448 million) dispute with two British insurers over a sunken vessel belongs in arbitration in the U.K., but refused to block the country from litigating the case abroad because of state immunity. A High Court judge has ruled that British insurers of a vessel involved in a collision with a Venezuelan naval ship that sank were right that the terms of their policies meant the dispute belonged in London arbitration. (Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) High Court Judge Ross Cranston said the British insurers of a vessel involved in a collision with...

