RBC Fights Ex-Director's 'Unclear' Whistleblowing Suit

By Adele Redmond (June 28, 2022, 6:55 PM BST) -- A former corporate crime prevention director for the Royal Bank of Canada in London was not pushed to resign after raising compliance concerns, the lender told a tribunal Tuesday as it fights what it calls an "unclear and unfocussed" whistleblowing claim. Andy Morris, who is claiming constructive dismissal, told the employment tribunal he believes he was given "pointless tasks" to distract him from investigating the bank's alleged negligence. Being assigned to create a wealth management procedure, for example, was a way to waste his time on policies that already existed and build a poor performance case against him, Morris alleges....

