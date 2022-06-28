Paul Hastings Leads $2.4B Blackstone, Sixth Street Sale

By Faith Williams (June 28, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP said Tuesday it represented investment firms Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and Sixth Street Partners on the finance and mortgage aspects of their €2.3 billion ($2.42 billion) sale of residential mortgage lender Kensington Mortgage Co. and a portfolio of U.K. mortgage loans to Barclays Bank UK PLC. Under Blackstone and Sixth Street's ownership, Kensington became a "market leader" with a focus on first-time buyers, older borrowers, and people with multiple or variable sources of income. The business has grown at an annual growth rate of 22% since 2015, according to the press release. Paul Hastings LLP represented a Blackstone unit...

