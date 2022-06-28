11th Circ. Upholds VA's Defeat Of Doctor's Age Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (June 28, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit said Tuesday it won't reopen a doctor's suit alleging that he didn't receive a position with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs because of his age, gender and prior employment dispute, ruling he hadn't demonstrated these factors played a part in the VA's decision. A three-judge panel said Dr. Jacques Durr, who said he was passed over for a job as chief of medicine at the Bay Pines Veterans Affairs Hospital in Florida, failed to show that decision-makers considered previous claims of discrimination lodged internally and in federal court. Durr also didn't dispute testimony from Dr. Dominique Thuriere,...

