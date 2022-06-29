Real Estate Co. Can't Get $12M Virus Coverage Under Policy

By Grace Dixon (June 28, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut state court judge axed a real estate investment firm's bid to recoup more than $12 million in pandemic-related losses from its insurer, finding that the claim falls clearly within a carveout for damages related to contamination. Connecticut Superior Court Judge John B. Farley sided with American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. in a Monday ruling, striking Westport Capital Partners LLC's suit seeking to cash in on coverage for its properties including Grove Resort and Spa LLC in Florida and the Williston Ramada in North Dakota. Though Westport had argued that the exclusion was written so broadly it was effectively meaningless,...

