Fintech Lender Wants Texas Usury Suit Sent To Arbitration

By Katryna Perera (June 29, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Fintech lender Opportunity Financial LLC asked a Texas federal judge to send a potential class action alleging usury law violations into arbitration, claiming the plaintiff agreed to arbitrate claims as part of the promissory note on her loan. The company, which styles its name as OppFi, filed a motion Monday to compel arbitration against claims brought forth by plaintiff Kristen Michael. In her complaint filed in June, Michael alleged OppFi sought to evade Texas usury laws by using a "rent-a-bank" scheme that the company's own public filings have identified as a potential problem. OppFi argued in its Monday motion that the suit...

