Russian Vodka Brands Again Caught Up In $50B Award Fight

By Caroline Simson (June 28, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. said Tuesday that a Dutch appeals court has revived their bid to seize the trademarks of two iconic Russian vodka brands, Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya, as they continue their yearslong effort to enforce $50 billion in arbitral awards against Russia. The Hague Court of Appeal reinstated attachment orders against the trademarks that had originally been issued by a lower court in May 2020 and overturned a few months later, the former shareholders said. The order on Tuesday from the appeals court refers to 18 trademarks held by the Russian state-owned FKP Sojuzplodoimport on behalf of Moscow...

