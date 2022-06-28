Ex-Toys R Us Officers To Face Claims In Ch. 11 Suit

By Vince Sullivan (June 28, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Virginia bankruptcy judge has allowed most of the claims lodged against former executives and officers of retailer Toys R Us to survive, saying in an opinion that there are material facts in dispute that need the benefit of a trial. In an opinion issued late Monday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith L. Phillips said the TRU Creditor Litigation Trust had raised sufficient questions surrounding the payment of prepetition executive retention bonuses and advisory fees to the company's equity sponsors — including Bain Capital, KKR & Co. and Vornado Realty Trust — to require the proceedings to continue. "The evidence submitted by the trust,...

